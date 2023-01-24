2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game (1/9/23)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart smiles after winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.

 Tony Walsh

There will always be interesting vignettes in sports histories, some current, but most of them retold with a new perspective as a fragile world turns.

When the Coaches All-America game was played in Atlanta in the sixties, I was fortunate to spend time with the elite coaches of the era who were picked to coach in the game. John McKay, then at Southern California, was a regular for a couple of summers and so was Joe Paterno of Penn State.

