When you are young, night football is fun, but when you get to be long in the tooth, you prefer afternoon football so that the hassles that accompany night games such as traffic and a delayed bedtime hour don’t ruin your weekend.

Night games, nonetheless, will always enjoy priority. That is the way television wants it, and for the talented kids, who play the game, there is an emotional lift to playing after sundown. After all, they cut their football teeth on “Friday Night Lights.” But there is more to the experience. There is something refreshing about the stillness in the air as you go through the pre-game routine. There are feelings of inspiration, energy surges and anxious nerves segue into fine-tuned competition.

