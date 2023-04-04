masters_logo.jpg

Masters logo

AUGUSTA — This is my 63rd Masters, and I am as excited as ever to become immersed in the most exhilarating and intoxicating environments there is in sports.

I consider the Masters and the Kentucky Derby the two classiest events in sports. Wimbledon would obviously get strong consideration, perhaps bringing about a “Big Three.” The Henley Regatta is especial but attracts limited interest when compared with the aforementioned.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.