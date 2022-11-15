As Georgia fans are enjoying a bountiful football season with expectations being met and national rankings accompanying the Bulldogs much of the fall, we pause to pay our respects to former baseball coach Steve Webber, who died of cancer this past weekend.

Webber moved UGA to the head of the class in baseball, which has always been important in Athens. In fact, in the days before and during World War I, baseball was the most important sport on most college campuses.

Recommended for you