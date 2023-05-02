...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and relative humidity values at or
below 25 percent, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Affected Area...Central Georgia and portions of north Georgia.
* Timing...Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...West at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 20 to
around 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Oconee National Forest. A Red Flag
Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either
occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
When the Eagles drafted Georgia’s Nolan Smith soon after having picked Jalen Carter earlier, a couple of calls came in regarding the foursome of Bulldogs on the Philadelphia roster — Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis having joined the team a year earlier.
While it has not become a long-standing tradition, four Bulldogs on the Eagles’ roster has happened before. When the team of the late NFL Commissioner Bert Bell won the NFL title in 1960, there were four former UGA players who were members of that world championship team: Marion Campbell, Bobby Walston, Riley Gunnels and Theron Sapp. With Norm Van Brocklin at quarterback, the Eagles defeated Green Bay 17-13. There was a historical footnote to the game in that it would be the only playoff defeat suffered by Vince Lombardi, who had just taken over as the Packers head coach.
It would be the last year in the City of Brotherly Love for Campbell and Walston. Campbell went into coaching, working as an assistant for the New England Patriots, and Walston eventually became the director of player personnel for the Chicago Bears. A couple of years after that, Dave Lloyd, linebacker, and Pete Case, offensive guard, signed with the Eagles — Lloyd by trade and Case via the draft, keeping a foursome of Bulldogs on the roster, intact.
There was a good run by the Eagles in those years with Sonny Jurgensen following Van Brocklin at quarterback, but it didn’t last long. The Eagles traded Jurgensen to Washington where he became a cult hero in the nation’s capital.
As the ’23 draft continued last weekend, the news flashed that Kelee Ringo would become the fifth Philly/Dawg. And if that wasn’t enough, there was a trade that brought former Bulldog running back D’Andre Swift to Philadelphia, his hometown.
Not sure if that is a record for a modern NFL team, but it sure is doggone impressive. Had that happened in the late Dan Magill’s time, he would have been hell bent on bringing the Philly/Dawgs back home for a banquet tribute. He often did such when a milestone achievement took place.
When I was in the Coast Guard and stationed in Groton, Conn., I often spent the weekends in New York City in the fall. I could get a deluxe rate as a serviceman at an old hotel, the Century, on West 46th Street.
Subway tokens were 15 cents, the best deal since the Dutch bought Manhattan for less than two bucks.
I had become acquainted with Will Grimsley, a senior writer with the Associated Press, at the Masters in the spring. He would give me Western Union passes for New York Giants games. I had to sit in the aisle, but for that experience it was one of grandeur for a country boy from Middle Georgia. Will’s generosity brought about an ultimate high with a Western Union pass that enabled me to see a World Series game between the Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.
I was fortunate to witness Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle on the grand stage in the Bronx, the original Yankee Stadium. Unforgettable.
On other weekends, I could take the subway to Penn Station and journey to Franklin Field on the Pennsylvania campus and attend an Eagles home game. The train, although I don’t recall the tab, was cheap and Theron Sapp, who, like all the Eagle players, got two tickets to home games, arranged for me to sit with his girlfriend, who was not always the same girlfriend.
Jurgensen and Tommy McDonald were a hot passing combo in those years and the iron man on the team, Chuck Bednarik, lined up at center on offense and linebacker when the defense came on the field.
I am sure there will now be an incentive to organize a trip to see the Philly/Dawgs bond with the ultimate objective of winning a Super Bowl ring to go with the national championship rings they collected in Athens.
That would be fun, but there will have to be an impactful budget amendment compared to what it cost back in 1962.
