NCAA Football: Samford at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) rushes Samford Bulldogs quarterback Michael Hiers (10) as he passes during the first half at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

When the Eagles drafted Georgia’s Nolan Smith soon after having picked Jalen Carter earlier, a couple of calls came in regarding the foursome of Bulldogs on the Philadelphia roster — Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis having joined the team a year earlier.

While it has not become a long-standing tradition, four Bulldogs on the Eagles’ roster has happened before. When the team of the late NFL Commissioner Bert Bell won the NFL title in 1960, there were four former UGA players who were members of that world championship team: Marion Campbell, Bobby Walston, Riley Gunnels and Theron Sapp. With Norm Van Brocklin at quarterback, the Eagles defeated Green Bay 17-13. There was a historical footnote to the game in that it would be the only playoff defeat suffered by Vince Lombardi, who had just taken over as the Packers head coach.

