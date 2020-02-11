Lately, I have been thinking about the most recent Baseball Hall of Fame vote and some of the conjecture accompanying the fact that Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied again. Many experts suggest they will never be elected.
Then there is the aging Pete Rose who is trying, once again, to be the ant that moves the rubber tree plant. The consensus is that he is wasting his time. Just as it was with Ted Williams campaigning for Shoeless Joe Jackson to be elected. Ted never got very far, but he was genuinely convinced that Joe was innocent. Baseball’s hierarchy has never relented on its Shoeless Joe stance, however.
We do know that Pete bet on his own team, but only to win, he preaches. Doesn’t matter, he committed the cardinal sin — wagering on the game that brought him fame and some fortune even if not what it could have been.
Anybody who knows anything about Pete, knows that he enjoyed gambling. In the days when the Reds were annual contenders for the National League pennant, come October and baseball was finished, you would often find Pete in Lexington, Ky., 86 miles due south of Cincinnati at the Keeneland Race Track, one of the prettiest horse tracks in America. Nature’s gift to Keeneland was not what attracted Pete to Lexington. He was there for the action. He was there for the rush that came when he showed up at the betting window.
There was a time in the 1980s when Pete was managing the Reds that I would go over to Atlanta-Fulton County stadium and take respite in Pete’s office for enjoyable conversation. Pete would talk to anybody, regardless of their station in their life, whether they wore a coat and tie or a ratty windbreaker.
His conversations were insightful, sprightly and peppered with phrases not published in seminary textbooks. He enjoyed talking, but was given to listening if you had something to say.
Over a period of time, he began to ask football questions. He followed football intently. Actually, he enjoyed banter about any sport. One day, when I walked into his office in late August, he began asking questions about the Georgia football team. He wanted a pre-season prospectus on the Bulldogs.
After a while, he said: “Tell me about Vince Dooley, what kind of coach is he?” I gave him my appraisal of the fundamental coaching of the Georgia head coach, saying such things as he believed in running the football, playing spirited defense and making the kicking game as productive as possible.
After a period of silence, he chomped on his bubble gum and then grinned. “I’ll tell you something. He beats the spread a lot.”
This comment confirms what we know about Pete. Without question, he was a gambler. When the Reds were playing a game against a team in which he was confident that his team should win, it must have been too much. He couldn’t resist calling his bookie and placing a bet. Now he is trying to convince the world that what he did was not any worse than what the steroid abusers were guilty of.
The baseball writers are not buying it. Just as they are not buying the notion that Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens should get in, although there is great suspicion that there was some steroid use by some recent inductees.
Rose’s affinity for wagering reminds me of the life of the great Steve Van Buren, who played at LSU during the war years and became a sensational running back for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a big back with remarkable speed and quickness. “He'd rather run right over you,” said Norm Van Brocklin, when he was coaching the Falcons. “Trying to sidestep somebody or give ‘em that ‘dipsy-so,’” was not for him.
After he retired from the NFL, Van Buren spent his days, like every day, at a race track somewhere. With a book assignment in the early eighties, I arranged to interview Van Buren for a couple of days in Philadelphia. Our mutual friend, Marion Campbell, set everything up, so there was instant trust on Van Buren’s part.
It was uplifting to talk football with one of the all-time greats. The last hour of our time together, we talked about his commitment to wagering. He did not bet every race. Some days he did not bet at all, but he was at the track year-round — either at thoroughbred or harness tracks.
As we were breaking up, there was one final question: If you had an opportunity to live your live over again, would you do the same thing? He grinned and said, “Yes. I would have another lifetime to try to beat the horses.”
