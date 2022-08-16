NCAA Football: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl-Alabama vs Washington

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Chick-fil-A president and eco Gary Stokan prior to the 2016 CFP semifinal between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies at the Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

With the Bulldogs and the Ducks preparing for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic, there is the reminder that we can never overstate the importance of the genius of the man behind the concept which has enabled Georgia’s capital city and event organizers to proclaim that Atlanta is the capital of the football world.

While there may be someone to take exception to that notion, it is a fact that much of what the Atlanta sports scene is today was brought about by the vision and leadership of Gary Stokan, who has often needed to be a juggler to manage the multiple hats he wears during the course of the year and has worn throughout his accomplished career.

