MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers retired broadcaster Vin Scully addresses the media at a press conference discuss his induction into the Dodgers Ring of Honor prior to a May 3, 2017 MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

 Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

When the Dodgers played their first season of baseball in Los Angeles in 1958, they competed in what had to be the worst facility in major league history.

Built in 1921, owing to civic pride, it was configured for the Olympics, but it became the home of the Los Angeles Rams and later the L. A. Raiders. Although acceptable for football, it was, nonetheless, cavernous and distant from the action for many fans. The Dodgers played there for four years as Chavez Ravine was being built.

