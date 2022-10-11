NCAA Football: Auburn at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) scores a touchdown past Auburn Tigers safety Zion Puckett (10) during the second half at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022.

 Dale Zanine

Georgia’s dominating 42-10 victory over Auburn was not a masterpiece, but it was a reminder that the football Dawgs of Kirby Smart can hunt.

These Dawgs are still growing and maturing. They are not great right now, but they have their sights on making the four-team playoff at the end of the regular season. After slap-in-the-face resistance from Missouri, which could turn out to be a good thing, his players are absorbing the reality that when he told them in Columbia that in the Southeastern Conference, if you want to win championships, you better be ready to play every Saturday.

Recommended for you