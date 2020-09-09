This is not an original declaration, but those who know Davey Pollack, Georgia’s three-time All-American defensive end, would agree that when he was born, he slapped the doctor.
Pollack has that sardonic personality, always sharp-edged and wantonly clever, never retreating from flippant critique; self-assured and preeminently confident that he knows what he is talking about — whether it is football or any other subject you might bring up. This is a man who loves to talk. He now talks for a living. ESPN pays him handsomely to provide insightful, on-camera appraisal into a game he has played since he was wearing short pants in grade school back in Gwinnett County. He counts his competitive resumé as a qualification for his current professional pursuit.
There have been two focal points in Pollack’s athletic career, one playing the game and the other talking about his favorite sport. His modus operandi as a player was to underscore overachievement, which would enhance victory for his team. As a broadcaster, he seeks to sagaciously explain how it is done, or if the occasion calls for it — how it is not done.
All his life Pollack has excelled on every level of competition, from the Gwinnett Football League to high school to Georgia to the NFL. The last, the play-for-pay league, is the only one in which he never reached fulfillment, but that was only because a broken neck ended his career. Otherwise, he likely would have been an accomplished linebacker with the Cincinnati Bengals.
November 27, 2004 Athens, GA USA Georgia Bulldogs Defensive end #47 David Pollack celebrates a third quarter sack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. The Bulldogs won 19-13. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dale Zanine US PRESSWIRE Copyright (c) 2004 Dale Zanine
Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs former defensive lineman David Pollack looks on from the sideline against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN's David Pollack, a Shiloh grad, jokes with a fan in the crowd prior to the 2018 SEC Championship game between the University of Georgia and University of Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Staff Photo: Jason Braverman)
Shiloh grad, and former Georgia and NFL defensive lineman, David Pollack smiles on the set of “Championship Drive” during the CFP National Championship Game Presented at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Photo: Allen Kee/ESPN Images)
David Pollack speaks about nutrition, exercise, his past with getting healthy, and tips on how to enjoy being healthy at Camp Strong4Life at Camp Twin Lakes in Winder on Wednesday. (Photo: Cole McCauley)
Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo speaks with former Georgia Bulldogs defensive end David Pollack before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-US PRESSWIRE
Oct 24, 2015; Harrisonburg, VA, USA; ESPN commentator David Pollack during the broadcast in the front of Wilson Hall on the campus of James Madison University prior to the homecoming game between Richmond and James Madison at Bridgeforth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2015; Harrisonburg, VA, USA; ESPN commentator David Pollack during the broadcast in the front of Wilson Hall on the campus of James Madison University prior to the homecoming game between Richmond and James Madison at Bridgeforth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2015; Harrisonburg, VA, USA; (From left to right) ESPN commentator Desmond Howard and ESPN commentator Reese Davis and ESPN commentator David Pollack and ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit during the broadcast in the front of Wilson Hall on the campus of James Madison University prior to the homecoming game between Richmond and James Madison at Bridgeforth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; iESPN analyst David Pollack on set prior to the College Football Playoff national championship game with LSU Tigers playing against Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 6, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN broadcaster David Pollack takes a selfie during media day at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2004; Lexington, KY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs End #47 David Pollack. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brett Hansbauer\USA TODAY Sports (c) 2004 by Brett Hansbauer
Shiloh grad, and former Georgia and NFL defensive lineman,David Pollack smiles on the set of “College GameDay” at the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash. (Photo: Scott Clarke/ESPN Images)
David Pollack Speaks with Pastor Dr. Frank Cox at the “A Night of Champions” at North Metro Baptist Church Thursday evening. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)
David Pollack thows footballs to the crowd at the “A Night of Champions” North Metro Baptist Church Thursday evening. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)
David Pollack thows footballs to the crowd at the "A Night of Champions" North Metro Baptist Church Thursday evening. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)
David Pollack thows footballs to the crowd at the "A Night of Champions" North Metro Baptist Church Thursday evening. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)
Shiloh grad, and former Georgia and NFL defensive lineman, David Pollack smiles on the set of “Championship Drive” during the CFP National Championship Game Presented at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Photo: Allen Kee/ESPN Images)
David Pollack speaks about nutrition, exercise, his past with getting healthy, and tips on how to enjoy being healthy at Camp Strong4Life at Camp Twin Lakes in Winder on Wednesday. (Photo: Cole McCauley)
Making big plays was his hallmark. It is doubtful that any Georgia player ever instigated more big plays than Pollack. Signature plays, such as his interception against South Carolina in 2002, rank him in the group of immortals that includes Charley Trippi, Jake Scott, Scott Woerner, Terry Hoage and Champ Bailey. The late Pat Dye, an interior lineman, would get votes from ole timers who saw him play. Trippi, Woerner and Bailey were defensive backs/kick returners which enhanced their opportunities.
You don’t expect a D-lineman to make interceptions and run long distances for touchdowns, or make sensational punt returns, which was a possibility for the aforementioned backfield threesome in every game they played. Hoage was not a long-distance threat when it came to top speed, but nobody could break up a drive or a play better than this Texan who was overlooked by the old Southwest Conference teams. Bailey was a stud on defense but is more remembered for his flash as a wide receiver at Georgia.
Pollack was a difference-maker, like Hoage, perhaps more of a blue-collar performer who might get the tip of his middle finger on a pass at the line of scrimmage, which changed the trajectory of the pass, resulting in an incompletion or interception. Such moments can kill a drive or induce a three-and-out possession, which can saliently affect the outcome of a game. If a canny player outmaneuvers a blocker and puts himself in position to make a tackle, that can’t be photographed or videotaped for posterity, but it’s the kind of thing that wins games.
That is what the late Erk Russell wanted his players to understand when he came up with the slogan B-I-G-T-E-A-M, little me. A team player thinks about his team, not himself.
Just five teams in Southeastern Conference history have had a player earn consensus All-America honors for three straight seasons. The first four are Tennessee (Bob Suffridge), Ole Miss (Barney Poole), LSU (Tommy Casanova) and Alabama (Cornelius Bennett). Only Georgia has two in that esteemed category — Herschel Walker and Davey Pollack.
Throughout Pollack’s career, he forever seemed to come up with difference-making plays and countless third-down stoppages, which brought the Georgia offense, run by his buddy David Greene, back on the field.
In the last series of his Bulldog career, he sacked Wisconsin quarterback John Stocco, stripped the ball and recovered the fumble at the Dawgs’ 16-yard line. This was the third time he came up with that trifecta in his career.
Two years earlier, the Bulldogs were locked in a defensive tug-of-war at South Carolina, leading 3-0 early in the fourth quarter. Backed up to their own 4-yard line, the Gamecocks, on first down, tried a swing pass left, which Pollack snuffed for a gain of two yards. On the next play — a rollout pass to the right — Pollack beat two blockers and met quarterback Corey Jenkins in the end zone, just as he released the ball. In one continuous motion — amazing, stunning and so quick that no one knew what had happened — Pollack stripped Jenkins of the ball and clutched it to his chest for a touchdown. He was credited with an interception.
Undoubtedly, it was the signature play of his career, and Georgia left Columbia that September day with a 13-7 victory, an endorsement of that old saw, “Defense wins games.”
With his big-play proficiency, there was an opportunity for Pollack to leave campus early for the NFL. He never tipped his hand until there was a press conference late in spring of 2004 at the Butts-Mehre Building. After a conversational feint or two, Pollack electrified the team meeting room where the press conference took place, when he finally said, “I think I will take one more year.” Thunderous applause erupted.
That seems like decades ago rather than 16. He is now entrenched in the business of television commentating. Participating in a podcast over a decade and a half ago, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit listened to Pollack’s commentary and called him to pass along a compliment and to suggest to ol’ No. 47 that he should consider broadcasting. We know the rest of the story.
What Herbstreit saw in Pollack was someone with an exceptional ability to get to the heart of an issue, to be able to communicate with an audience and to rise above the mundane and hackneyed which shackles so many would-be sports analysts.
The key to his success is that, first of all, Pollack is naturally opinionated, which is a network preference. He can hardly say hello without adding a stinger about the way you look, how you are dressed; or he recalls a faux pas from a conversation with you in the past. On top of that, he likes to apply the needle to the boys of the print media.
He takes unrelenting pride in game-tape study, to the point where his X-and-O research enables him to know what is taking place in a game, or has taken place. In other words, if you have never had your hands in the dirt, how can you possibly understand the game?
I always like to remind him that movie critics do their job without ever having been on stage. The bombastic Howard Cosell titled his autobiography, “I Never Played the Game.” Cosell’s point is well-taken. He could cover sports; he could make sense out of games without ever having suited up.
Georgia fans, by and large, are proud of Pollack and appreciate that he once wore the Red and Black. However, they get ruffled when he picks against his alma mater. His retort on that: “I am only trying to be honest, and I am not going to be a homer just to be loyal. But, I can tell you that I pull hard for the team to show me up, to prove me wrong. I love Georgia, but I am not going to be a homer if I honestly think the other team is likely to win.”
Like so many others connected to the game of football, Pollack is greatly pleased that the SEC is on track to play a season of football. “I’m pumped,” he said recently when he was spending time in the Butts-Mehre Building on the Georgia campus.
This was to have been a memorable season for him, in that he was scheduled to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in New York in December, becoming the 19th Bulldog player and coach elected. That milestone event is likely to be postponed.
“Naturally, I am pleased to be honored,” he said, “but that induction can wait. My main concern is that we are playing football.”
From someone who has never had his hands in the dirt on the collegiate level, I am happy to say that the Honors Court of the College Football Hall of Fame will have never inducted a more qualified defensive player whenever the ceremony does take place.
