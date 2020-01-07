As the football world turns, some unsolicited advice for Jake Fromm with regard to the National Football League. “You text with Archie Manning, so why not ask him about the value of Peyton and Eli staying on campus for their senior year at Tennessee and Ole Miss, respectively?”
“While you may not need a degree in the traditional sense, you are the ‘degree’ type. A diploma is nice to have, and if something should run aground as a pro, having that security which comes with confirmation that you are a graduate brings recurring value.”
Eli’s case is rather imposing. No way would he have gotten a $45 million plus contract if he had left following his junior year at Ole Miss, and we are talking about 2003 dollars. Peyton signed a $48 million with the Colts after remaining in school.
Lamar Jackson, notwithstanding, the NFL still expects its quarterback to move the ball with his head and his arm which begs the question: Would a banner year in 2020 enhance Jake’s earning power? One former NFL executive says yes.
In today’s world, with the money being flung about, a quarterback has to think about the future and figure what his value is in the NFL market place. While Jake is doing that, the most depleted position on the Georgia football team is likely to be good for the entire offense in 2020 which bodes well for Jake.
Georgia has signed four receivers, plus the oversized tight end from Las Vegas which has the Bulldog coaching staff salivating. Ask offensive coordinator, James Coley, what he thinks about the incoming receivers and his smile is like picture being “worth a thousand words.”
While it is understandable that the fan base wants more, it is noteworthy that good deeds have been done. Play for the conference championship three years in a row is not anything to yawn about. The ultimate prize? Nobody wants that more than the current Bulldog coaching staff.
Pride in alma mater is a powerful drug which is good for the support you need to develop a consistent winner. You don’t look for consolation prizes, but the telling facts confirm that when you think about the dynasties that have existed such as the Yankees of the fifties, the Lombardi Packers, Alabama and the later day New England Patriots, it is still tough to win a championship.
As he was retiring from the NFL, former Buccaneer quarterback, Brad Johnson, then a backup with the Dallas Cowboys, made a resonating comment that often flashes back. If your team makes it into the playoffs, he said, the city ought to schedule a parade. “Getting into the playoffs is that tough.”
One can always find fault when things are less than desired, but to win any championship, there is the element of luck. You scout with the greatest of due diligence and sign what appears to be a bumper crop of incoming freshmen and before you know it, they are thinking about leaving early for the NFL or determining what the transfer portal offers.
Bad luck gave Georgia a game day hangover last fall, especially with the receiver position with five departing via graduation or the NFL at the outset. Then there was a disciplinary decision that removed the experienced and accomplished Jeremiah Holloman from the team.
Lawrence Cager was never healthy. Not only was Cager’s presence valuable with his ability to make plays, it gave George Pickens on the other side of the ball time to get acclimated. The offense started the SEC championship game with five wide receivers. Injuries in the game to Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock further compromised things at that position.
Georgia started the Sugar Bowl game with two wide receivers and two tight ends. I haven’t heard anybody say anything about the coaching job done in the bowl game with all the challenges in personnel decisions and game management, but seldom has any staff been as disadvantaged as the offensive staff in 2019.
And, finally with Sam Pittman leaving for Arkansas and Matt Luke coming aboard, all Kirby Smart did was replace a Mercedes with a Mercedes.
Can’t wait for spring practices.