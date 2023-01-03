1131464683

After their 9-0 win over the University of California at Low Angeles, these Bulldogs jubilantly clasp hands about part of the goal post. They are (left to right) Georgia's All-American halfback, Frank Sinkwich, who hobbled over the goal line for the game's sole touchdown; head coach Wally Butts, and halfback Charley Trippi, who carried the ball toward the winning touchdown.

 Bettmann Archive/Getty Images for Georgia Athletics

With the passing of time, signature moments of the past are often diminished and downgraded as inferior to the accomplishments that have become standard in today’s sports competition.

For sure, today’s athletes, benefitting from diet, training and other influences, are remarkable and extraordinary. And there are so many of them.

