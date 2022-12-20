HOBOKEN — Georgia Highway 15 passes uneventfully through this crossroads junction, which is 11 miles east of Blackshear, which may change its name to Bennettville, any day now, in honor of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett.

I have made a stop here, on the way to Blackshear, because I heard that Hoboken is the “Sacred Harp Capital of the World.” For years I have passed through this junction on the way to Florida and have never paid it any attention. It was just another intersection in a pulp wooding and agribusiness community.

Recommended for you