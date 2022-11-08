NCAA Football: Tennessee at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs fans in the student section before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

With the arrival of Kirby Smart in Athens, there has been a remarkable reaction from the Georgia fan base. When he asks for help, the Bulldog faithful always responds affirmatively.

In the spring of his first year on the job, Kirby told the fans that it would be nice if they filled up the stadium for the spring game. Guess what? They did. G-Day games have been well attended since.

Recommended for you