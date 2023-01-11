2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game (1/9/23)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is interviewed by ESPN's Molly McGrath after winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.

 Tony Walsh

LOS ANGELES — The Georgia locker room pre-game Monday was as loud and animated as I have ever seen it. In the Kirby Smart era. In any era that I have experienced.

There were flashbacks to the 1980 national championship game with Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. It was eerily quiet. “Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”