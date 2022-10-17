NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks off the field with defensive back Christopher Smith (29) after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 15, 2022.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

A team in football today is made up of divergent personalities and interests. Kids who can compete at the highest level emerge from different backgrounds. They are black, they are white. Some come from affluent backgrounds, while others send their Pell Grant dollars back home to help a mother working two jobs to take care of his siblings.

Out of all this comes a common bond, to win a championship for the University of Georgia. If you hang around a football team, you sense certain influences, you get a feel for certain nuances, you see a pattern or trend developing.

