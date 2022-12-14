1131464683

After their 9-0 win over the University of California at Low Angeles, these Bulldogs jubilantly clasp hands about part of the goal post. They are (left to right) Georgia's All-American halfback, Frank Sinkwich, who hobbled over the goal line for the game's sole touchdown; head coach Wally Butts, and halfback Charley Trippi, who carried the ball toward the winning touchdown.

 Bettmann Archive/Getty Images for Georgia Athletics

NEW YORK — Long after the Heisman Trophy celebration was over and all constituents were preparing to return home, I sat in the media room at the Marriott Marquis last weekend and reflected on a personal experience with Georgia’s first Heisman winner.

The story begins when I was a student at Georgia and was invited to an apartment leased by Frank Sinkwich whom I did not know at the time. He allowed a Bulldog halfback, George Guisler, to occupy one of the bedrooms as part of his compensation for working at Northeast Sales, Sinkwich’s beer distributorship.

Recommended for you