x_KEN6069.jpg

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs out of bounds during the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

 Craig Cappy

As Stetson Bennett IV’s quarterback reputation seems to be emerging from the Rodney Dangerfield no respect syndrome — with mention of the Heisman Trophy falling latently on his ears — another quarterback of his dimensions has lined up solidly against those who hold the view that the Baron of Blackshear should forget about the notion that he might not be playing football on Sunday in the fall 2023.

I have been given to saying that Stet’s dream of playing for the glory to ‘ol Georgia for some time has been the fulfilling of a longtime goal but watching him maneuver about the behemoths of his world as he leads his team to victory, has also had me deep into wonderment about the next level.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.