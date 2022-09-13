kirby-moore-2021-posed.jpg

Kirby Moore had a memorable run as the Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback.

 University of Georgia Sports Information

Kirby Moore, as a Bulldog quarterback, had a career somewhat akin to that of Stetson Bennett. Kirby came along when prospects were not rated. He had talent, but most of all his mental acuity was his hallmark. He was athletic with remarkable quickness, which meant that his feet took him where his arm wouldn’t.

Having said that, however, a statistical review of his career in Athens confirms that he produced a plethora of big plays in the passing game that is head turning. Most of all, he was the initiator of the famous flea flicker play of 1965 when his pass to Pat Hodgson was subsequently lateraled to Bob Taylor for a 73-yard pass completion that upset Alabama, the defending national champion, 18-17.

