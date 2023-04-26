Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge

Former Ole Miss tight end Wesley Walls tees off during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, on April 30, 2019, in Greensboro, Ga.

 Paul Abell/Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge

CHARLOTTE — With a population of 874,579 as proclaimed by the last census, the Queen City of Charlotte is the 16th most populous city in the U.S., but it maintains a small-town feel. Like Atlanta in the Sixties.

There is traffic, but it is not debilitating. There are other problems that all growing cities often experience, but you find far more positives about Charlotte than negatives. It is a fun place to visit and about 85 people a day take up residence here.

