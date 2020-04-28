Nobody ever measured Johnny Unitas’ hands. Otto Graham’s, Norm Van Brocklin’s, Dan Marino’s, Brett Favre’s or Joe Montana’s. Likewise, nobody ever measured Fran Tarkenton’s heart, which propelled him to an 18-year career in the National Football League, the game’s first and most notorious scrambler.
They said he wasn’t tough. “A quarterback’s greatest ability is his durability,” said his Viking coach Bud Grant, perhaps, his greatest admirer. Remember, 18-year career. They said he had a weak arm, but when his career ended, he had thrown for 47,003 yards, a record that stood for years.
If any athlete today has one little flaw or oddity, such as an oversized left thumbnail, it will become a headline and cause people to gaze at his left hand to see what the Internet world is talking about. Like he is a freak of nature.
Twenty years ago, the size of a quarterback’s hands was never anything that got noticeable attention. What we are seeing and hearing today has resulted from the Internet and the analytics world. Two springs ago, I walked into the offices of a friend who has a high-level position with the Cincinnati Reds. She was giving a brief tour of the Reds’ quarters in Goodyear, Arizona.
There were two guys sitting at portable desks with their laptops, staring intently at their computer screens. We spoke, but they never looked up. “I don’t know who they are,” my friend said. “I am sure they are part of the analytics team. All I know is they were not here yesterday.”
In today’s sports world, you find teams scouting, analyzing and evaluating players with their computers and video tape. They never played the game and look like they never played the game. But they can tell you how many times, based on stats, the pitchers got hitters out with men on base with a low outside fastball or a curve down and away at the knees.
Your hard work and instincts and competitive ability were enough in the old days. Bob Gibson, a big man with a lot of stuff on his pitches and a mean-spirited demeanor could intimidate hitters just by his presence. He never needed a computer to get him a win.
Back to Tarkenton. Has anyone ever gotten more out of his ability than this former Georgia quarterback whose reputation was that he was slow of foot if you measured him for 100 yards, even 40 yards the standard distance the NFL relied on for years? How about his quickness. There was no machine or stopwatch to measure that. He parlayed his quickness and mental acuity to set all the passing records by the time he retired. If there had been a Wonderlic test in his time, he would have aced it.
He, by the way, was not a runner. There is a difference between running and scrambling to buy time. Runners don’t survive in the NFL. Michael Vick in his day with the Falcons was like Lamar Jackson, of the Baltimore Ravens, today — a streaking, high octane sprinter type who seemed to sprint faster than a Cheetah and leap over tall buildings with a single bound. Of course, Vick hastened his demise with the dog fighting scandal, but as Pat Hodgson, who spent 19 years in the league as a receivers coach, says, “they always catch up with the running quarterbacks in the NFL.” Then he adds, “They will get to Lamar Jackson sooner or later.”
Peyton Manning was not a runner, not even a scrambler. You can say the same thing about Tom Brady. By the way, whatever became of Ryan Leaf?
While there is no foolhardy prognostication here that Jake Fromm is another Fran Tarkenton, it is interesting to compare them, though each was different in style. Fromm has a lot of class, he is smart and he has been a winner. While Fromm played on better teams than Fran, it was obvious that Tarkenton gave a glimpse of what he could do when surrounded with winning talent. That 1959 Georgia team only needed glue and leadership to win a championship. Coach J. B. Whitworth provided the glue and Tarkenton the leadership.
Tarkenton was derided by NFL soothsayers who said he didn’t whiplash the ball into tight places and that he could never go long. He often poignantly said of Joe Montana: “Joe didn’t throw 80-yard bombs. He threw 20-yarders to Jerry Rice, who took it 60 yards.” Bart Starr was never known for his arm strength. He was considered a weak-armed passer who was best known for winning championships. Whoever played in the NFL with a better arm than Dan Marino. What a career he had, probably the best NFL quarterback to never win a ring other than Tarkenton.
Likely there has never been a better “pure passer” in the NFL than Sonny Jurgensen. Over the years, I have sat with him for hours talking football. This story has an insightful message. American Airlines once staged a golf outing for NFL quarterbacks at various resorts. One day in Hawaii during a social hour, Houston Oiler quarterback, Dan Pastorini, a strong-armed quarterback if there ever was one, was throwing a football up in air in the hotel lobby. “Would you look at that,” Jurgensen said. “He is throwing that thing up to the 10th floor.” “Yeah,” John Unitas said, “but his receivers are on the fifth floor.”
Jake Fromm has something to prove. I wouldn’t bet against him.
