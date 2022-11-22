NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech

Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets players await the snap during the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021.

 Dale Zanine

This is the week for rivalry games in college football although the landscape has changed in recent years with all the conference realignment that has taken place.

For years, I had the good fortune to attend a few celebrated rivalry games that were annual fixtures on the fall calendar: Oklahoma-Nebraska, which no longer exists, Minnesota-Iowa, Army-Navy, Texas-Texas A&M, Clemson-South Carolina, Harvard-Yale and of course, Georgia-Georgia Tech.