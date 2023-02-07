Screen Shot 2023-02-07 at 2.11.28 PM.png

Herb White, left, during an interview with Georgia Public Broadcasting.

 Georgia Public Broadcasting

Every now and then, I will get a call from Herb White, the “Elevator from Decatur.” He calls from his home in Mexico where he literally can play golf every day of the year.

He lives in the region of Lake Chapala, which is 30 miles west of Guadalajara, which is 791 miles southwest of San Antonio. He played basketball in the area after a brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks where he impressed every NBA city with his pre-game dunk show.

