l89puzsuzzasrujlosjc.jpg

Legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant is remembered fondly in the football community.

 Minnesota Vikings

On the way to a pheasant hunt in South Dakota one brisk November day about 10 years ago, I made a stop in Minneapolis to visit with Bud Grant, an extraordinary football coach and passionate outdoorsman.

With assists from Fran Tarkenton and Bob Hagan, Viking public relations director, I was fortunate to spend most of a morning in a sprightly conversation that lasted through lunch, talking football with an accomplished athlete who became an accomplished coach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.