Mar 6, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; General view of the field as the Boston Red Sox have batting practice prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves of a spring training game at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
NORTHPORT, Fla. — After taking in a couple of games at the Braves' new spring training facility — Cool Today Park — it is easy to conclude that Atlanta is the pacesetter when it comes to new digs at home and at its spring training facility. The word is that nobody has anything remotely close to what the Braves showcase.
There are more traditional ball parks in the majors, but there just can’t be anything to surpass Truist Park in Cobb County, originally carrying the name SunTrust Park. Nestled into a neighborhood of shops, restaurants and an upper scale hotel, attending a Braves game is a high-five experience. Braves fans who make their way here for spring training will enjoy another singular happening.
Anybody with a travel portfolio that includes several sojourns to the Sunshine state, can tell you all about the landscape and the communities which stretch the length of each of Florida’s coasts, but central Florida is different. While it is not a wasteland, it has more pastureland than concrete, more pines and scrub oak than high rise condos.
Where the Braves now cavort, you could, not too long ago, have hunted wild quail and spotted abundant cattle dotting the landscape. You find Cadillacs, Jaguars and Lexuses on the coasts, but pickup trucks here.
You can leave Cool Today and within an hour’s drive there are plentiful white tail deer. If you want to match wits with an Osceola turkey, that can be a delightful option, less than two hours away. If you are up to it, you can fish Lake Okeechobee, a mite more than two hours east of the Braves quarters. Golf courses and retirement communities seem to spring up every day before the sun goes down.
People retire here to play golf and enjoy the sun when it is cold in most of the rest of the country. You can expect them to enjoy spring training baseball, which is good news regarding attendance for Braves games.
There just aren’t any negatives about what the Braves have done in Northport. Local and state governments, along with developers, helped out when it came to financing the development of Cool Today Field.
When it comes to facilities, if they are old, you brag about tradition. (Who could not be overwhelmed with an opportunity to see a game in one of the oldest stadiums in the country?) When they are new, you are dealing with the state-of-the-art, pristine layouts that are overwhelming. If you want tradition, you go to Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. If you want state-of-the-art digs — when you talk about spring training — you come to Cool Today Park, which is a mere 16 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (17) takes a selfie with a fan prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Johan Camargo (17) makes a throw to first base against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers (25) throws to first base against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Yonder Alonso (45) tosses the ball to the pitcher against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Dansby Swanson (7) signs autographs before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) signs autographs before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) watches his team bat against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Christian Pache (68) slides past the tag of Philadelphia Phillies infielder Ronald Torreyes (74) in the second inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Rafael Ortega (18) has some fun in the dugout before the start of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Charlie Culberson (8) signs autographs before the start of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) warms up before the start of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Johan Camargo (17) hits an RBI double in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Austin Riley (27) throws to first base in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) works gets ready for the start of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Ground crews work to prepare the field for the Atlanta Braves game against the New York Yankees at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka (40) pitching against the New York Yankees during the first inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka (40) pitching against the New York Yankees during the first inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (17) rounds third base on his two run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (17) rounds third base greeting coach Ron Washington (37) on his two run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Pete Kozma (48) throws to first base against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals short stop Yairo Munoz (34) steals second base beating the tag by Atlanta Braves second basemen Riley Unroe (91) during the sixth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves short stop Charlie Culberson (8) fields the ball during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second basemen Riley Unroe (91) forces out St. Louis Cardinals short stop Edmundo Sosa (63) during the seventh inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tucker Dawson (71) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Huascar Ynoa (66) reacts after St. Louis center fielder Lane Thomas (8) was thrown out trying to steal second base during the eighth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jasseel De La Cruz (69) is congratulated by first basemen Peter O'Brien (58) after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves short stop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after hitting a RBI double during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Nick Markakis (22) grounds out during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) catches the ball during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves first basemen Yonder Alonso (45) scores a run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) snags a fly ball for an out during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) pitching against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws to first base forcing out Minnesota Twins second baseman Travis Blankenhorn (not pictured) during the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (23) hits an infield single against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) makes a diving play for a out on Minnesota Twins catcher Willians Astudillo (64) during the fourth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Yonder Alonso (45) catches a pop fly from Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) during the fourth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitching against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) rounds second heading for third base against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) warms up before their game against the Minnesota Twins at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) at the plate greets Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) before their game at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) pitching against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson (78) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) talks with catcher Alex Jackson (12) on the mound during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws the ball to first base for a double play against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) singles against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) and Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo (25) meet before a game at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) singles against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Drew Waters (81) hits a two run single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (17) runs home to score against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (middle) is congratulated after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Cristian Pache (68) hits a RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Charlie Culberson (8) is congratulated after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Yangervis Solarte (70) works out prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Scenes from the Atlanta Braves in action during 2020 MLB Spring Training.
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Johan Camargo (17) makes a throw to first base against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers (25) throws to first base against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Yonder Alonso (45) tosses the ball to the pitcher against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Dansby Swanson (7) signs autographs before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) signs autographs before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 3, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) watches his team bat against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Christian Pache (68) slides past the tag of Philadelphia Phillies infielder Ronald Torreyes (74) in the second inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Rafael Ortega (18) has some fun in the dugout before the start of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Charlie Culberson (8) signs autographs before the start of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) warms up before the start of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Johan Camargo (17) hits an RBI double in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Austin Riley (27) throws to first base in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) works gets ready for the start of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Ground crews work to prepare the field for the Atlanta Braves game against the New York Yankees at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka (40) pitching against the New York Yankees during the first inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka (40) pitching against the New York Yankees during the first inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (17) rounds third base on his two run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (17) rounds third base greeting coach Ron Washington (37) on his two run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Pete Kozma (48) throws to first base against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals short stop Yairo Munoz (34) steals second base beating the tag by Atlanta Braves second basemen Riley Unroe (91) during the sixth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves short stop Charlie Culberson (8) fields the ball during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second basemen Riley Unroe (91) forces out St. Louis Cardinals short stop Edmundo Sosa (63) during the seventh inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tucker Dawson (71) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Huascar Ynoa (66) reacts after St. Louis center fielder Lane Thomas (8) was thrown out trying to steal second base during the eighth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jasseel De La Cruz (69) is congratulated by first basemen Peter O'Brien (58) after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves short stop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after hitting a RBI double during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Nick Markakis (22) grounds out during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) catches the ball during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves first basemen Yonder Alonso (45) scores a run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) snags a fly ball for an out during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) pitching against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws to first base forcing out Minnesota Twins second baseman Travis Blankenhorn (not pictured) during the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (23) hits an infield single against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (11) makes a diving play for a out on Minnesota Twins catcher Willians Astudillo (64) during the fourth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Yonder Alonso (45) catches a pop fly from Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) during the fourth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitching against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) rounds second heading for third base against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) warms up before their game against the Minnesota Twins at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) at the plate greets Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) before their game at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) pitching against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson (78) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) talks with catcher Alex Jackson (12) on the mound during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws the ball to first base for a double play against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) singles against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) and Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo (25) meet before a game at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) singles against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Drew Waters (81) hits a two run single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (17) runs home to score against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (middle) is congratulated after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Cristian Pache (68) hits a RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Charlie Culberson (8) is congratulated after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA;Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) looks on prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports