2023 College Football Playoff National Championship (1/9/23)

Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken before the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.

 Tony Walsh

While I didn’t resort to keeping a tally sheet, I must have been asked three dozen times or more if I thought Todd Monken would be leaving Georgia for the National Football League, which would be a very comfortable fit for him.

The answer was that I had no idea; and furthermore, that nobody except the coach himself knew. The coach was not talking. My instincts told me that he would leave for the right opportunity and that it would likely be the NFL. To begin with, he certainly is not an old man at 57, but that means he would not likely land a big-time Power Five college job.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.