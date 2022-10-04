MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

A general view of fans outside of Truist Park before the game on Opening Day between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds on April 7, 2022.

 Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

An invitation to take in a Braves game Sunday night was too alluring not to accept although it was far from a propitious time to enjoy the final game that turned out to be the Braves’ sweep of the Mets.

Atlanta awoke on Monday morning with the magic number of one to clinch the division and gain a bye for the playoffs.

