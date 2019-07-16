Georgia's Zamir White, the No. 1-rated running back in the Class of 2018, is continuing in his recovery from a torn ACL he sustained last August.
"He's on schedule, (and) we're excited about where he is," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday at SEC media days in Hoover, Ala. "He's done everything we've asked him to do. I'm thrilled about how hard he works and the things he's able to do. Our expectation is that he competes every day and earns some playing time."
White went to Georgia last year as one of the heirs apparent to current NFL running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, despite tearing his right ACL in 2017 in his senior season at Scotland County (N.C.) High School. Then he tore the left ACL last summer.
While he isn't running full-contact drills yet, White has impressed Smart.
"I'm excited every time I get to see him in workouts," Smart said. "Seeing him get out there, and whether it's cone to cone (drills) or him cutting, it's exciting seeing him do that because I know what he's been through."