NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Gwinnett Stripers were held to five hits by the Nashville Sounds in a 2-1 loss on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Jonathan Lucroy’s solo home run marked the only offense for the Stripers, who have lost five straight games by a combined six runs.
Not long after Lucroy’s homer (1) found the left-field seats in the second inning, the Sounds took a 2-1 lead as Jace Peterson (3) smacked a two-run homer to right off Connor Johnstone (L, 1-2).
Despite the one mistake, Johnstone was sharp, scattering four hits over 5.0 innings. Johan Camargo went 2-for-4 with a double and Ryan Casteel went 2-for-3 with a double, but neither were able to score. Zack Godley (W, 1-0) delivered 5.0 three-hit innings in a spot start for Nashville (11-5).
Camargo has hit safely in all nine games with Gwinnett (9-8) this year, batting .364. Shane Greene made his Stripers debut in the eighth inning, striking out the side.
Gwinnett plays at Nashville again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park. LHP Tucker Davidson (2-0, 0.64 ERA) is the slated starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. LHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, 6.30 ERA) for the Sounds.
