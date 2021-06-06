LAWRENCEVILLE – Sean Kazmar Jr. blasted his fourth home run of the season, but the Gwinnett Stripers fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-3 at Coolray Field on Sunday.
An RBI triple by Brian Miller off Jasseel De La Cruz (L, 0-1) gave Jacksonville (19-11) a 4-3 advantage in the fifth inning. Lewin Díaz added a solo shot (7) and Justin Twine hit a sacrifice fly to pad the lead for Jacksonville.
Kazmar’s solo home run tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning. De La Cruz added a second-inning RBI in his only at-bat of the contest. Drew Waters, Travis Demeritte and Jonathan Lucroy also recorded hits for the Stripers (15-15). Miller went 3-for-5 with a triple, run and RBI for the Jumbo Shrimp.
Kazmar’s home run was his 41st for Gwinnett since 2013, tying him with Joey Terdoslavich for third on the Gwinnett career home run list. De La Cruz’s RBI-single was his first ever MiLB RBI and his first Triple-A hit.
Gwinnett returns to action Tuesday at Memphis for an 8:10 p.m. game at AutoZone Park. LHP Kyle Muller (2-15.33 ERA) will start for the Stripers, while the Redbirds haven't announced a starter.
