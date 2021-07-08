LAWRENCEVILLE — Despite Phillip Ervin’s game-tying two-run home run in the sixth inning, the Gwinnett Stripers could not hold off the Nashville Sounds, dropping a 9-5 decision on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
Matt Lipka lifted a soft fly ball off Trevor Kelley (L, 0-2) that landed just inside the right field line for a two-run triple in the seventh, giving Nashville (35-19) a 7-5 lead it would not relinquish.
Ryan Goins led the Stripers (23-32) in hits, finishing with three singles (3-for-5, 1 RBI). Terrance Gore scored twice for Gwinnett in a 1-for-2 effort (1 BB, 1 HBP). Weston Wilson crushed a pair of homers (11, 12), leading the Sounds with five RBIs.
The Stripers ended a 17-inning scoreless drought with a Drew Waters RBI groundout in the third inning. Ervin’s pinch-hit home run was the third pinch-hit homer by Gwinnett this season and the first since Ryan Casteel did so on June 3 vs. Jacksonville. The Stripers have lost six straight for the second time this season (May 18-23).
Gwinnett hosts Nashville for a Thursday doubleheader beginning 5:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Game 2 will be played 30 minutes after the ending of Game 1. RHP Touki Toussaint (0-1, 11.57 ERA) will start Game 1 for the Stripers vs. RHP Ryan Weber (2-2, 4.38 ERA) for the Sounds. In Game 2, RHP Kyle Wright (1-3, 4.06 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Blaine Hardy (2-3, 3.13 ERA) for the Sounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.