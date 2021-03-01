The slumping Atlanta Hawks have fired head coach Lloyd Pierce.
The team, which has lost 11 of its last 15, released a statement Monday about the decision. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are hoping assistant Nate McMillan, a loyal supporter of Pierce, will choose to stay as interim head coach.
"We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta,” Hawks president of basketball operations and general manager Travis Schlenk said in the statement. “He and his wife, Melissa, are tremendous people who have made a positive impact throughout the city. We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season."
Pierce was in his third season with the Hawks. He had a 63-120 record during that span.
Atlanta is 14-20 this season and sits in 11th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.