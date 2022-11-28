If the Falcons fail to make the playoffs this season, what happened on their final play with 1:03 left against the Washington Commanders on Sunday will be a major reason why.

The league’s third-best running attack was facing second-and-goal from the 4-yard line, trailing 19-13. The Falcons had rushed for 167 yards on 29 carries, an average of nearly six yards an attempt, to position themselves for their biggest road win of the season.

