If the Falcons fail to make the playoffs this season, what happened on their final play with 1:03 left against the Washington Commanders on Sunday will be a major reason why.
The league’s third-best running attack was facing second-and-goal from the 4-yard line, trailing 19-13. The Falcons had rushed for 167 yards on 29 carries, an average of nearly six yards an attempt, to position themselves for their biggest road win of the season.
But the with game on the line, Marcus Mariota took the snap and instead of handing the ball off, threw a quick pass toward Cordarrelle Patterson in the end zone. But Washington defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne deflected the pass in the air and it landed in the outstretched hands of cornerback Kendall Fuller for an interception and a touchback.
"Thought we had the look we wanted," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "(Payne) tipped the ball up and they caught it. Unfortunately, that's the way it went ... We had a wide-open look. They made a play."
Behind former Collins Hill quarterback Taylor Heinicke, the Commanders (7-5) ran out the clock to secure a 19-13 win that gives them the tiebreaker over the Falcons for a postseason wild card should both teams finish with identical records.
“I can't lie and say it's not a missed opportunity because it is, but we’ve still got life,” Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “We have goals ahead of us that we can strive for. We felt good about our chances coming into this game, all the way up to the end. For (this game) to go down like it did is definitely disappointing, but we've got to go back to work. We can't sit here and sulk in this for too long.
“This is one of those losses where you want to get back on the field quick.”
The Falcons’ third loss in the past four games left them at 5-7 — still just a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) for first place in the NFC South Division — but represented regression for a team that appeared primed to make an unlikely playoff run.
The Falcons' latest setback is just another close loss for a team that has gone 4-5 in one-score games this year after going 7-2 in games separated by eight points or fewer in last season.
“We have the ability. We’ve proven that,” Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews said. “We have to control what we can and, when our opportunities come, we have to make plays. It ultimately comes down to execution. We didn't execute well enough today, through the very end.
“We had our shot and the outcome could've gone differently and we'd be having a much different conversation right now."
Atlanta has blown fourth-quarter leads in losses to the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons enter Sunday’s 1.p.m. home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in dire need of a victory.
“We are a good team but, in order to be a great team, we've got to finish," said rookie running back Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 54 yards on 11 carries against Washington. “You have good teams all over, but those who close games out end up on top. All of our effort is there. We ended up just short this time.”
Mariota finished 15-for-25 passing for 174 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt, who was starting in place of the injured Kyle Pitts. Mariota also rushed for 49 yards on six carries, while Patterson ran for 52 yards on 11 attempts. Olamide Zaccheaus had five receptions for 91 yards.
“It is tough,” Mariota said. “These games as you’re progressing through the season get bigger and bigger. Unfortunately, we didn’t pull this one out, but at the same time we’ve got to bounce back and get ready for Pittsburgh.”
Fortunately for the Falcons, Tampa Bay failed to capitalize on Atlanta’s loss. The Buccaneers squandered a 17-10 fourth-quarter lead in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns (4-7).
The Falcons' next four games set up nicely before what could be a massive regular-season finale against the Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8. Tampa Bay defeated Atlanta 21-15 on Oct. 9.
Atlanta hosts Pittsburgh, which was 3-7 entering its Monday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), before a Week 14 bye. Atlanta travels to New Orleans to face the Saints (4-8) on Dec. 18 before a Christmas Eve game at the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) and a New Year’s Day home game against the struggling Arizona Cardinals (4-8).
“We have five more games left and we have to put our best foot forward,” Jarrett said. “We put ourselves in this position. It's up to us to get out of it.”
Recommended for you
Photos of dogs and cats up for adoption at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter for the week of Nov. 28, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Nov. 28
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.