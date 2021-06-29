DURHAM, N.C. – The Gwinnett Stripers fell behind early and could not rally in an 8-3 loss to the Durham Bulls on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The score got lopsided when Durham’s Brett Sullivan smashed a three-run home run (3) off Nolan Kingham (L, 0-1) to extend the Bulls’ lead from 3-0 to 6-0.
Johan Camargo (1-for-3) and Ryan Goins (1-for-4) each contributed an RBI single, respectively. Jason Kipnis recorded the only extra-base hit for the Stripers with a double in the eighth (1-for-3, 2 R). Durham’s Vidal Brujan finished a perfect 3-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of walks, and starter Joe Ryan (W, 3-3) struck out nine over 5 1/3 one-run innings.
Goins extended his hitting streak to eight games, and is batting .400 (10-for-25) in that span. Kingham’s 28 scoreless inning streak (dating back to his time with Double-A Mississippi) came to an end in the bottom of the second inning when he allowed a two-run double to Esteban Quiroz. The Stripers (22-26) fall to 10 games behind the first-place Bulls (32-16) in the Triple-A East Southeast Division, their deepest deficit in the standings this season.
Gwinnett plays at Durham again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Bryse Wilson (4-2, 4.70 ERA) starts for the Stripers vs. RHP Drew Strotman (5-2, 4.58 ERA) for the Bulls.
