Providence Christian senior Skyler Jordan signed Thursday with the Alcorn State University (Miss.) football program. He is the first Storm football player to sign with an NCAA Division I football team.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver caught 91 passes for 1,349 yards and 13 touchdowns, all single-season school records, as a senior.
