The Class AAAAAA state champion Buford Wolves celebrated 16 football players who have signed with college programs Wednesday night.
This year’s signing group featured defensive lineman Matthew Alexander (Central Florida), offensive lineman Caleb Archer (Elon), linebacker Tommy Beuglas (Furman), defensive back Brandon Castro (Army), defensive lineman Malik Cunningham (Reinhardt), running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (Nebraska), defensive back Boyd Farmer (Charlotte), defensive back/wide receiver Dajuan Fields (Lehigh), long snapper Carson Garrison (Mercer), offensive lineman T.J. Lowe (Virginia Wise), linebacker Timi Olawole (Birmingham Southern), linebacker Nick Perry (Charleston Southern), offensive lineman Jacob Smith (Army), defensive back Amari Wansley (Florida Atlantic), fullback/defensive end Caden Williams (Middle Tennessee) and defensive back Malik Williams (Nebraska).
