The state championship dreams are still alive for seven Gwinnett high school football teams spread out over four classifications.
Those seven — Collins Hill, Grayson, Norcross and Parkview in Class AAAAAAA, Buford in AAAAAA, Greater Atlanta Christian in AAA and Wesleyan in A Private — play Friday in the state quarterfinals. Thanks to previous success and high seeding, as well as good fortune in the Georgia High School Association’s coin toss for hosting rights, five of the six play home games in Gwinnett County.
The only team facing an Elite Eight road trip is Wesleyan, which travels to Savannah Christian.
In AAAAAAA, Norcross hosts Colquitt County, Collins Hill is at home to face Parkview and Grayson gets a home game against West Forsyth. Buford welcomes Hughes in AAAAAA, and Greater Atlanta Christian is at home against Appling County.
The significance of a home playoff isn’t lost on any of the participants, but Buford truly appreciates it after its 2019 postseason experience. The Wolves won last year’s state title in AAAAA, but their only home game was in the first round.
They traveled to Ware County, Carrollton and Jones County over the next three rounds last year before winning the state championship at Georgia State.
“It’s huge to be at home. It’s huge,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “It’s a big difference from last year. This time last year, this was semifinal week, we were at Jones, so we had been on the road three weeks in a row. With COVID times and everything going on, you don’t want somebody testing positive Monday that was on the bus ride on Friday. We don’t have to worry about that, so that’s huge.”
Buford (10-1) enters the quarterfinals on a dominant run after 10 straight convincing victories. Its defense has held nine of those 10 opponents to single digits and has allowed only 37 points during that span. A major challenge comes this week in Hughes (11-1), which has defeated Northside-Warner Robins and Glynn Academy by a margin of 62-0 the past two weeks.
In AAA, GAC (11-0) is at home against an Appling (9-1), whose only loss is to another quarterfinalist, Pierce County. The Pirates haven’t been tested in the postseason with blowouts of Morgan County (42-13) and Upson-Lee (61-7).
“I know Appling County is an athletic and well-coached team, we need to be ready and prepared for a big game,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said.
Wesleyan (10-2), a region champion like GAC, didn’t share the Spartans’ good fortune on the coin toss and was stuck with a road trip for the quarterfinals. The Wolves take on Region 3-A Private champion Savannah Christian (10-1), which had a first-round bye before getting past Pacelli 37-24 in the second round.
The most watched game in Gwinnett statewide figures to be when third-ranked Norcross (12-0) hosts fellow unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Colquitt County (9-0). The two have met three times over the past nine years with Norcross winning in both the 2012 and 2013 state semifinals on the way to state championships. Colquitt won their most recent meeting in the 2017 Corky Kell Classic.
Nationally ranked Grayson (11-0), AAAAAAA’s top-ranked team, takes on West Forsyth (9-3), fresh off a thrilling win over North Gwinnett.
The other local quarterfinal guarantees Gwinnett will have at least one team reach the semifinals with Collins Hill (10-2) facing Parkview (8-3). The Eagles won the 8-AAAAAAA title with a 4-0 mark, part of a current six-game winning streak. Parkview had a more uneven end to the regular season with losses in two of its final three games, but the Panthers have hit reset with a pair of playoff wins, 24-17 in overtime over Camden County followed by maybe its best performance of the season last week in a 41-14 rout of 2-AAAAAAA champion East Coweta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.