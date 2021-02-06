Six Gwinnett swimmers had top-10 finishes Friday in the Class AAAAAA state high school meet at Georgia Tech.
The Buford girls were 14th in the team standings behind Caroline Irwin, who was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (24.12 seconds) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.64). Teammate MaryGrey Shaginaw was ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:14.36) and 13th in 100 fly (1:00.64).
Lindsay Stevens powered the Dacula girls to a 19th-place finish with a pair of top-five finishes. She was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 57.92, and fifth in the 200 IM in 2:10.60.
Jose Castro and Noah Richardson led Lanier to a 13th-place finish in the team standings. Castro was third in the 500 free (4:32.38) and fourth in the 200 free (1:39.97). Richardson took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (56.85) and eighth in the 200 IM (1:55.29).
Buford’s boys took 17th on the strength of Benjamin Irwin, who was state runner-up in the 100 back (49.59) and third in the 100 fly (50.82).
