After the first round of the state playoffs, Gwinnett’s state championship chase in high school football is down to almost entirely Class AAAAAAA teams.
Aside from Hebron Christian in AAA, the local teams outside of the state’s largest classification were eliminated in last week’s postseason openers. That’s the bad news.
The good news? Gwinnett still has plenty of representation in AAAAAAA with six of Georgia’s final 16 teams.
All six face a non-Gwinnett team in Friday’s second round, leaving the possibility that the county could total six of the final eight in AAAAAAA. But those six must survive this week’s gauntlet first.
The challenges will be particularly tough for the three teams on the road — Mill Creek (10-1) at North Cobb (9-2), Norcross (8-3) at Milton (8-3) and Parkview (8-3) at Westlake (8-3).
Parkview had the most noteworthy first-round result of those three, knocking off its second straight region champion with a victory over North Paulding. The Panthers previously defeated Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson in Game 10.
In their latest victory, Khyair Spain rushed 30 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns, passing the 2,000-yard mark in rushing for the season, and Colin Houck threw for 213 yards and three scores.
“To come on the road and beat another region champ, it’s obviously a big task for our kids,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said. “Our kids played really well.”
Norcross finished off pesky Mountain View 37-13 in its first-round matchup, a victory highlighted by A.J. Watkins, who was 21 of 27 passing for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Lawson Luckie also stood out with nine catches for 140 yards and a TD.
“I feel happy for these guys after what we’ve been through this year,” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said. “We’ve had ups and downs and to get the first playoff win is big.”
Mill Creek had no trouble with its first-round game, rolling past Meadowcreek 59-22. Its defense and special teams set up great field position in the first half, and the offense scored five TDs on its first 12 offensive snaps.
Cam Robinson rushed for four TDs in the first half, and topped the 1,000-yard mark in rushing yards on the season. Hayden Clark threw a 37-yard TD pass to Jamal Anderson and a 56-yarder to Makhail Wood.
Gwinnett’s other three AAAAAAA teams in the second round earned home games by winning region championships. Grayson (9-2) hosts Camden County (8-3), North Gwinnett (9-2) hosts Lambert (10-1) and Buford (11-0) hosts Walton (9-2) on Friday.
Grayson got to the second round with a 30-3 win over Hillgrove, rebounding from a loss to Parkview in the regular-season finale. The defense and special teams units excelled in the victory, which set up a game against Camden and head coach Jeff Herron, who led Grayson to the 2016 state title in his only season with the program.
“Any win is a good win in the playoffs,” said Grayson head coach Adam Carter, a former assistant under Herron, one of his mentors, at Camden. “You have to come ready to play.”
North takes on a Lambert team that has lost just once, Nov. 4 against Milton. The Bulldogs gave head coach Bill Stewart his 100th career victory with a 37-7 triumph over Dacula thanks to Ryan Hall, who ran for a 53-yard TD and threw for three more scores, two to Marek Briley.
Buford cruised in the opening round, walloping Peachtree Ridge 63-6. The nationally ranked Wolves got another big game from Justice Haynes — four rushes for 154 yards and two TDs, along with an 80-yard kickoff return TD. The offense racked up 489 yards, including 368 on the ground.
Hebron (9-2) faces the toughest second-round matchup of Gwinnett teams with a trip to Cedar Grove, which has won the AAA state championship four of the past six seasons, including last year. The Saints' (8-2) only losses are to two of Georgia’s best AAAAAAA teams, falling 52-36 at Mill Creek and 39-17 at Colquitt County in back-to-back weeks in September.
The Lions advanced to the matchup with Cedar Grove with a 63-14 romp over Pickens in the first round. Quarterback Gavin Hall accounted for seven TDs, 235 rushing yards and 171 passing yards. He now has 2,333 rushing yards, 1,677 passing yards and 47 total TDs this season.
