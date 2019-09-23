Training camp for the American Hockey League began this week with six players under contract with the Atlanta Gladiators on those rosters.
Chris Forney, Cody Corbett, Nick Bligh and Dante Hannoun are all with the Gladiators official AHL affiliate in Providencce.
Jack Stander was invited to Charlotte’s camp and Zach Malatesta is with Toronto.
“It’s always good for the organization because obviously we’re trying to help guys (get to the next level),” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “A couple of them have been in the American League so they know the situation. It’s important that they get a chance to press forward. All of them are good kids. I’m just glad they’re getting the opportunity.”
The Gladiators first on-ice training camp session is Oct. 3. The season opener is Oct. 18 against South Carolina at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.