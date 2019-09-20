Six Georgia Gwinnett College women's tennis players have advanced to the Round of 16 after strong Friday performances at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Regional in New Orleans.
"It was a strong performance by our women on the first day," head coach Chase Hodges said. "We have six players competing on Saturday in singles and two teams playing well in doubles. It has been a strong performance and we're prepared for the grind that Saturday will bring."
Four of GGC's players are seeded in the singles tournament, led by junior Maria Genovese, who had a dominating 6-1, 6-0 triumph against Niamh Packer of LSU Alexandria. She will now face Lacee Ancar of Xavier University (La.) in the Round of 16 on Saturday morning.
Second-seeded junior Madeline Bosnjak also was a 6-1, 6-0 winner as she started defense of last year's NAIA singles national championship. She defeated Adriana Munoz from Loyola University (La.) and will play Marie Cool of LSU Alexandria in the next round.
Sophomore Tereza Koplova, the No. 5 seed, advanced for another day on the court with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Perraya Charoensirisutthikul of Brenua University (Ga.).
Meanwhile, freshman Yelyzaveta Velykorodna won her GGC debut as the No. 6 seeded player defeated Loyola's Chandler Harmon 6-4, 6-2. Unseeded seniors Gabrielle Robinson and Debora Scurt registered straight-set wins on Friday: Robinson with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) victory against Loyola's Fatimah Vazquez and Scurt earned a 6-4, 6-2 triumph against Miljana Melojevic of LSU Alexandria.
The Grizzlies also have two quarterfinal doubles teams in the tournament. The top-seeded team of Bosnjak and Genovese won all eight games against a team from LSU Alexandria. Then, the No. 3-seeded Koplova and Robinson team was an 8-3 winner against a pair from Xavier.