Playing significant roles in the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team capturing its sixth consecutive NAIA national championship has earned six Grizzlies All-America team honors, announced Wednesday, May 24, by the national office.
Five GGC student-athletes are featured on the first team while another member was a second-team selection.
Senior Maria Genovese headlined the first-team honorees, along with junior Tereza Koplova and sophomores Ale Ferrer, Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler. Sophomore Liza Velykorodna was the second NAIA All-America team choice.
Genovese was this season’s NAIA No. 1-ranked singles and doubles player, selected by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. She posted a 10-1 singles record on the No. 1 court, ending the season with nine straight victories. The senior had a 9-2 record in No. 1 doubles matches.
Koplova, a first NAIA All-America team honoree for the second straight season, won all 10 of her singles matches. She had a 6-0 record on the No. 5 court and also played matches on the No. 4 and No. 6 courts this spring.
Ferrer posted a 9-0 singles record and won all 10 of her doubles matches in 2022 to earn first All-America team honors for the second straight season. She won five singles matches on the No. 4 court and was victorious twice at No. 3 singles at the NAIA National Championships. Nine of her 10 doubles victories came on the No. 3 court this spring.
Lysykh, another two-time first-team honoree, tied for GGC team-high honors with 13 singles victories. Eleven of those wins were on the No. 3 or No. 4 courts. She was victorious in all 17 of her doubles matches. The sophomore was named the Most Outstanding Player at the NAIA tournament for the second straight season.
Pichler teamed with Lysykh for a 17-0 record in doubles, highlighted by 14 triumphs on the No. 2 court. She won all 13 of her singles matches on the No. 2 court.
Velykorodna teamed with Ferrer for a 7-0 record in doubles matches on the No. 3 court. She also was victorious in both of her singles matches this spring.
Georgia Gwinnett College recorded its third straight undefeated season after winning all 17 matches this spring. The team swept its last 15 matches, capped by a 4-0 victory against Keiser University (Fla.) in last Saturday’s national championship match in Mobile, Ala.
