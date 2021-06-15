Six members from the 2021 national champion Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team have been recognized as NAIA All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The eight ITA selections are the most by any NAIA college this year.
All-America accolades are presented to players within the ITA’s final top-20 singles or top-10 doubles team rankings.
Junior Maria Genovese joined sophomore Tereza Koplova and freshmen Ale Ferrer, Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler as singles NAIA ITA All-Americans. Then, All-American doubles honors were bestowed upon playing partners freshman Eva Siska and Genovese along with the Koplova-Pichler and Lysykh-Ferrer teams.
Genovese posted a 15-1 singles record this spring playing on the No. 1 court. This came after she captured the NAIA singles national championship last fall. Genovese also had a 16-4 record in doubles matches this season.
Koplova won 28 combined singles and doubles matches, including a 15-0 record in singles play. Fourteen of those 15 victories came on the No. 2 court.
Ferrer had a 37-0 record between singles and doubles, led by 19 doubles victories. She won the clinching point on the No. 5 singles court in the 2021 NAIA national championship match.
Lysykh won her last six matches to have a 17-2 record in singles action, while helping win 14 of her 15 doubles matches.
Pichler registered a 20-1 singles record and 17-4 doubles mark this spring.
Siska compiled a 13-2 doubles record during the spring season after placing second in the NAIA doubles national championship last fall.
Georgia Gwinnett College had a 23-0 record during the 2021 season to capture its sixth NAIA national championship and fifth straight title. The Grizzlies have won 42 straight matches.
