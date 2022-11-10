Adame action.jpg

Addie Adame dribbles during Georgia Gwinnett College's women's soccer match on Oct. 11, 2022.

 Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics

Six Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer student-athletes have been recognized by the Continental Athletic Conference for their strong play on the pitch this fall. The all-league honors come on the eve of the CAC championship tournament happening this weekend at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

Senior midfielder Addie Adame joined junior defender D’arne Boato and sophomore defender Ola Orelesi in earning first-team honors.

