Six Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer student-athletes have been recognized by the Continental Athletic Conference for their strong play on the pitch this fall. The all-league honors come on the eve of the CAC championship tournament happening this weekend at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Senior midfielder Addie Adame joined junior defender D’arne Boato and sophomore defender Ola Orelesi in earning first-team honors.
Meanwhile, three juniors were second-team selections: forward Kyara Armenta, midfielder Bre Harvey and defender Mariana Clarke.
Junior goalkeeper Matilda Waldt was named to the Champion of Character team.
The Grizzlies, the No. 2 seed for the 2022 CAC Women’s Soccer Championship tournament, will host No. 3 seed USC Beaufort in a semifinal match on Friday, November 11, starting at 8 p.m.
Adame is earning all-league recognition for the third time in her career. She stands third on the team with seven points behind two goals and three assists. Two of her efforts were game-winning goals this season.
Boato has started 14 of the 16 matches she has appeared in during her first fall campaign as a Grizzly.
Orelesi has made a career-high 15 starts this fall. She and Boato helped GGC post six shutouts this fall.
Armenta leads the team with four goals and nine points. Three of her goals came in home matches.
Harvey has scored two goals while starting all 16 matches for the Grizzlies. One of her tallies came in a match against nationally ranked Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) at the end of August. She also scored a goal in a home win against Point University in October.
Clarke started 10 of the 11 appearances during her junior campaign. She provided an assist in the team’s season-opening win against nationally ranked SCAD Savannah.
Waldt has a 1.18 goals against average, with 26 saves, while having a 3-4-2 record in nine starts as goalkeeper. She served as one of the team captains this season.
