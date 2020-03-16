All six players on the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis are featured in the first Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association NAIA national singles rankings, announced by the organization on Thursday, March 12.
The Grizzlies also have three doubles teams within the national rankings.
Junior Maria Genovese leads GGC singles players with a No. 2 ranking, followed closely by senior Madeline Bosnjak at No. 3 and sophomore Tereza Koplova at No. 8.
Freshman Selina Pichler enters the national ranking with a No. 15 placement, while senior Emerald Able stands No. 17 and freshman Yelyzaveta Velykorodna is at No. 22.
Genovese has a 9-1 record, including an 8-1 record on the No. 1 court. Bosnjak has been victorious in all eight of her matches this spring, with seven wins coming at No. 2 singles. Koplova also has an 8-0 record, including five wins on the No. 4 court.
Pichler, undefeated in her initial collegiate season, has recorded five of her nine wins at No. 4 singles. Able stands 3-1 in 2020 on the No. 3 court and Velykorodna has a team-best 11-0 record, including a 5-0 mark at No. 5 singles.
In doubles, the Bosnjak-Koplova tandem hold the No. 2 national ranking, while Pichler-Velykorodna is at No. 16 and the team of senior Debora Scurt and Genovese are at No. 18 nationally.
“Having our top six singles players ranked among the top 22 in the country speaks volumes about what they have been able to do this spring. We also have three doubles teams nationally within the top 18. This is outstanding representation nationally for our school and program,” said Head Coach Chase Hodges.
Georgia Gwinnett College stands 11-0 on the season and has won four consecutive NAIA national championships. The Grizzlies have won five total national titles since 2014.
