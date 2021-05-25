Helping the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team win the 2021 NAIA national championship has earned six Grizzlies NAIA All-America team honors, as announced by the national office in recognition of the players’ successful spring seasons.
Five members were represented on the first NAIA All-America team: Junior Valentino Caratini, sophomores Matthias Haim and Jose Dugo, and freshmen Luis Gomar and Alex Gurmendi.
Junior Federico Bonacia earned second All-America team accolades.
The players helped the Grizzlies win their seventh straight NAIA national championship with a 24-0 record. The program has won 147 consecutive matches, the longest winning streak in collegiate sports history.
Caratini posted a 38-3 record between singles and doubles action, highlighted by a 20-2 record in doubles matches. He spent time playing on four singles courts this spring, including an 8-1 record on the No. 5 court.
Haim was named the most outstanding player at the 2021 NAIA national championship tournament and had a 18-2 record in singles action this spring. He had a 9-1 mark on the No. 2 court in singles and was 18-3 in doubles during his first season in Lawrenceville.
Dugo tallied 18 singles victories and 20 doubles triumphs.
Gomar won all 16 of his singles matches in 2021. His last victory was the clinching point in the national championship match on May 22. He also posted a 17-2 doubles record this spring.
Gurmendi captured 20 matches in both singles and doubles action, with a 17-2 record coming on the No. 1 singles court this spring.
Bonacia had a 15-3 doubles record, with all but one of those matches coming on the No. 1 court. He also posted a 7-1 singles record.
