Six members of the World Golf Hall of Fame will tee off against a star-studded field of fellow golf legends when Georgia’s only PGA Tour Champions event returns to TPC Sugarloaf May 2-8.
Colin Montgomerie, José María Olazábal, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen and 2013 Mitsubishi Electric Classic champion Bernhard Langer boast an impressive 13 combined major championships, 15 Ryder Cup wins, 16 senior major championships and 41 PGA Tour Champions victories. With the exceptions of Els and Montgomerie, each of these Hall of Famers have at least one Masters Tournament victory to his credit.
“With 56 PGA Tour victories between them, we welcome the addition of these World Golf Hall of Fame members to an already distinguished and extremely competitive field,” says Ashley Hamilton, tournament director. “The inclusion of these household names means golf fans will not only have the opportunity to witness incredible play, but also watch their favorite seasoned players in-person at this year’s tournament.”
They will be joined by 72 other PGA Tour Champions professionals who are vying for the $1.8 million prize purse and to increase their standing in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup points list.
The six World Golf Hall of Fame members include:
• Ernie Els, who won his first two PGA Tour Champions titles two years ago at the Hoag Classic and the SAS Championship. He also boasts four major championships – including a pair of U.S. Open and Open Championship wins – among his 19 PGA Tour victories. He played on eight Presidents’ Cup teams, winning in 1998 and 2003. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011.
• Retief Goosen, who is starting this PGA Tour Champions season on a tear, having already notched three top-10 finishes and a win at the Hoag Classic in March. His other PGA Tour Champions victory occurred at the 2019 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019.
• Bernhard Langer, who has played in every Mitsubishi Electric Classic since its inception. Langer claimed his 18th career PGA Tour Champions title at the inaugural tournament in 2013. The two-time Masters champion also earned the 2020-21 Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA Tour Champions Player of the Year after claiming his historic sixth Charles Schwab Cup. He entered the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002.
• Colin Montgomerie, who counts three major championships among his seven PGA Tour Champions victories. Since his tour debut in 2013, Montgomerie has racked up 57 top-10 Champions tour finishes, which includes 18 top three. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2013 after a career that included 6 Ryder Cup wins in 9 appearances.
• José María Olazábal, who entered the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2009 after recording six wins on the PGA Tour, including two Masters victories in 1994 and 1999. He won four Ryder Cups over the course of his career and captained the winning team in 2012.
• Vijay Singh, who has won four times since his debut on the PGA Tour Champions circuit in 2013, including the 2018 Constellation Senior Players Championship. He also has won three major championships amongst his 34 victories on the PGA Tour. In addition to his Tour victories, he has also appeared on eight Presidents’ Cup teams, with victories in 1998 and 2003. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2006.
The full field of competitors will be released in the coming weeks.
