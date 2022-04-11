Every coach knows the importance of building chemistry through the season. But for Peachtree Ridge’s girls’ soccer team in 2022, two of its top forwards already had that down long before ever stepping on a high school field together.
Sarah and Layla Sirdah, two years apart in age, have helped lead Peachtree Ridge to a 15-4 record and the No. 2 seed in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs beginning on Tuesday night.
“Sarah and Layla have both been excellent additions to our program,” head coach Ashley Veljovic said. “They are tremendous soccer players and even better people.”
Peachtree Ridge, the No. 2 seed from Region 8-AAAAAAA, enters the state tournament with wins in 14 of its last 15 contests. For Sarah — a senior — it will not be her first postseason experience. But having her sister join the squad as a sophomore has energized her, and helped push her.
“I feel like the coolest part is having someone on the field who understands how I play,” Sarah said. “Having someone to celebrate my goals with me, or when I assist her goals or she assists mine, that is just the coolest thing.”
Though the duo never had many opportunities to play together while they were growing up due to the age difference, they both play as forwards and have used the position as a way to improve each other’s game and style.
“I remember my sister being there a lot,” Layla said about her development as a player. “We never really got to play together because of our age difference, but we trained a lot. When I would set a training session she would go, or when she would set a session I would go. We both developed and got better together.”
For all of the success both players are enjoying with the Lions, there is an even bigger source of pride for both players outside of high school soccer. Both players represent their mother’s heritage by playing for the youth teams within the Mexican National Team’s system. Sarah plays on the U-20 squad, and Layla competes for the U-17s.
The latter will compete for an opportunity to play in the U-17 Women's World Cup later this year if Mexico can navigate through its qualifying tournament starting on April 23 in the Dominican Republic.
“I think it’s amazing that I get to represent my country and also represent my mom’s side of the family,” Layla said. “I’m just proud to be Mexican and be here and represent the country.”
Even though the schedule conflicts with the upcoming playoffs with Peachtree Ridge, playing for their country is something both sisters know is a unique opportunity. For Sarah, playing for Mexico has been an eye-opening portion of her career and invigorated her in ways high school soccer has not.
“I just feel like representing Mexico is just something different,” she said. "Just being there and feeling the culture is just a different sensation. And just learning different things, learning the language, I just feel like it’s unbelievable. I don’t get that anywhere else.”
And on top of helping her high school team reach the postseason and competing to help her national team qualify for tournaments, Sarah will reach a new soccer frontier this fall. After she graduates from Peachtree Ridge at the end of this season, she is committed to playing soccer at Indiana University.
Sirdah had several options for her college career, saying Indiana and Virginia Tech were her final two choices before she finally settled on Bloomington as the next stop on the journey.
“I chose Indiana because of the coaches, the staff and it just felt more like home to me,” she said. “I’m excited because I’m going to play collegiately, and that’s a whole different level of soccer. I’m excited to compete and meet new people and just to get the college experience.”
In the future, there is no limit to what the Sirdah sisters can accomplish. Both players spoke about their ambition to help Mexico win a World Cup being an important career goal.
But for right now, it is all about helping Peachtree Ridge advance in the playoffs.
And like everything else for these sisters, Veljovic knows big things are on the horizon.
“They are supportive teammates that pull others up around them,” Veljovic said. “I look forward to seeing what they can help us achieve this season.”
