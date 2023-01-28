Lysykh backhand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Iryna Lysykh hits a backhand during a Grizzlies match.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — When facing adversity, the NAIA’s top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team used strong singles play to defeat NCAA Division II No. 18 University of West Alabama 4-1 in come-from-behind fashion Saturday morning at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The Grizzlies (2-0) dropped the doubles point behind West Alabama’s 6-4 victory from Hardija Vidnere and Heden Ly on the No. 3 court, after the visitors had also been victorious at No. 1 doubles.

