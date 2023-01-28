LAWRENCEVILLE — When facing adversity, the NAIA’s top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team used strong singles play to defeat NCAA Division II No. 18 University of West Alabama 4-1 in come-from-behind fashion Saturday morning at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (2-0) dropped the doubles point behind West Alabama’s 6-4 victory from Hardija Vidnere and Heden Ly on the No. 3 court, after the visitors had also been victorious at No. 1 doubles.
That marked the first time in 18 dual matches that GGC has found itself behind after losing the doubles point.
However, the hosts bounced back strong, winning the first set in all six of the singles matches against the Tigers.
Senior Angel Carney jumpstarted the comeback with a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Irawan Deewajee on the No. 5 court. Minutes later, junior Iryna Lysykh gave GGC a 2-1 lead by winning in consecutive 6-3 set scores against Vidnere at No. 4 singles.
Junior Justine Lespes secured the team’s third point with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 victory over Ly on the third court.
That set up senior Tereza Koplova to clinch the victory for the second straight match with the left hander defeating Yurie Takanishi by 6-2, 6-4 scores at No. 2 singles.
“Iryna (Lysykh) gave us just what we needed, a quick win to start the comeback while Justine (Lespes) also played really well in singles to give us an important third match point. Then, Tereza (Koplova) showed her leadership and experience by closing things out. It was a team effort today,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
The Grizzlies are 10-0 in singles matches so far this spring.
