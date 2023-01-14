MDSC_0049.JPG

Georgia Gwinnett College’s Federico Bonacia hits a backhand at the GGC Tennis Facility.

 Will Hammock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players continued their strong starts to the 2023 season by winning seven of their eight singles matches against NCAA Division I opponents during Saturday’s second day of the University of North Florida Invitational in Jacksonville, Florida.

With an additional 11 victories the Grizzlies now lead the tournament field with 18 wins against talented players from North Florida (17 wins) and University of Buffalo (13).

